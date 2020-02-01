Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 40.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,829. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.83, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Godaddy’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 5,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $402,559.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,902 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

