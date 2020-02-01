GoldBlocks (GB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and YoBit. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $39,034.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.43 or 0.01243907 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024254 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003942 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001075 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu.

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

