GoldCoin (GLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $153.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $409,933.00 and $153.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00757477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006991 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000250 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

