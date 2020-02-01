GoldFund Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,476.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. In the last week, GoldFund has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $116,049.00 and approximately $5,476.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005480 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000328 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,964,353 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.