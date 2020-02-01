Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $237.75 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

