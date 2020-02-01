GoldMint Market Cap Achieves $237,936.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $237,936.00 and approximately $223.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

