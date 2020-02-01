Golem Price Tops $0.0467 on Top Exchanges (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Bittrex, Braziliex and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $45.78 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, ABCC, Koinex, Iquant, Livecoin, BigONE, WazirX, BitMart, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Zebpay, GOPAX, Mercatox, Coinbe, Bittrex, OKEx, Braziliex, CoinExchange, Liqui, Binance, OOOBTC, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, YoBit, Huobi, Upbit, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Gate.io, Tidex, Cryptopia, BitBay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

