Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Graft has a total market cap of $228,447.00 and $42.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graft has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00775119 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004218 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001845 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001254 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

