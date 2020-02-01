Graphcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019978 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122454 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037860 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000739 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 337% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

