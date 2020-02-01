Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 167,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 101,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. 3,287,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,348. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

