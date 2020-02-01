GridCoin Price Up 26.5% Over Last Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, GridCoin has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Poloniex. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $421.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GridCoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 428,256,740 coins and its circulating supply is 397,603,708 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

