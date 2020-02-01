GuccioneCoin (GCC) Price Tops $0.0022

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, GuccioneCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GuccioneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GuccioneCoin has a total market cap of $45,015.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00740340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007103 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000243 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Coin Profile

GuccioneCoin (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC. GuccioneCoin’s official website is guccionecoin.wordpress.com.

GuccioneCoin Coin Trading

GuccioneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GuccioneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GuccioneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

