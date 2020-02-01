Guider Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $12,471.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.62 or 0.05865753 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025020 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00127396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010758 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

