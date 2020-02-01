Gulden Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Nocks and CoinExchange. Gulden has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $21,577.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00750385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007025 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 504,876,837 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, GuldenTrader, YoBit and Nocks. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

