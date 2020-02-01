GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Achieves $31.23 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.23 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00005109 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, DragonEX, BigONE and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018434 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, DragonEX, Binance, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Bit-Z and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

