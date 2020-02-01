Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 49.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 178,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,576,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,170,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $107.39 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $252.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

