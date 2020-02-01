Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMSNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hammerson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

