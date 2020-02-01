Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 8,012 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.13% of Everbridge worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the period.

In related news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,720,884.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,456,291.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EVBG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Everbridge stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

