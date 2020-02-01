Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 5,000 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Watsco comprises 1.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.10% of Watsco worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Watsco by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

WSO opened at $173.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.18 and a 200 day moving average of $170.74. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.82. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $136.45 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.61%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

