Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises approximately 1.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.17% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 195,665 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $3,734,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 71.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,105 shares of company stock worth $3,767,027 in the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

