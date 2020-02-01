Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies comprises about 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.05% of Cooper Companies worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

NYSE:COO opened at $346.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.62. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $270.54 and a 1-year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

