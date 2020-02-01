Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Position in Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 1.16% of Global Water Resources worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Water Resources in the third quarter worth $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Water Resources in the third quarter worth $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Water Resources by 57.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 10.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Global Water Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.33%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

