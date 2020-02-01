Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.07% of Masimo worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other Masimo news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,342,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,401 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,969. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $170.60 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.76.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

