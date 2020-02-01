Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $17.91 Million Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kadant makes up about 3.6% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 1.51% of Kadant worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Kadant by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $580,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $1,007,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 100,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,597.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,172 shares of company stock valued at $9,581,840. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

KAI opened at $106.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

