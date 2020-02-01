Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.12% of ArQule worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARQL. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArQule by 270.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,701,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ArQule by 63.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,203,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth $14,419,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth $11,781,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ArQule by 1,157.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 839,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 773,173 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. ArQule, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ArQule Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

