Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 127,195 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $9,374,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,805,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $6,515,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,783,000 after buying an additional 61,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.58.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,277 shares of company stock worth $2,713,804. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

