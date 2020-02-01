Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. EXACT Sciences comprises approximately 1.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.06% of EXACT Sciences worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,181,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after purchasing an additional 125,958 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,077,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,784,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

