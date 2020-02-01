Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Mellanox Technologies makes up 1.6% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.13% of Mellanox Technologies worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4,449.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 673,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,784,000 after buying an additional 658,472 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 637,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,886,000 after buying an additional 175,906 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 745,207 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $81,669,000 after buying an additional 154,453 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth $13,699,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth $12,151,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLNX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

