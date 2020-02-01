Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for approximately 1.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $825,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after buying an additional 61,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.10.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $243.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $278.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

