Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for about 2.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $163.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $114.17 and a 52 week high of $168.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

