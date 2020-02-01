Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Pool makes up approximately 3.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.23% of Pool worth $19,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Pool by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $219.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a one year low of $147.76 and a one year high of $228.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

