Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.11% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE DAR opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.