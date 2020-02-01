Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 10,669 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. MAXIMUS comprises approximately 1.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.13% of MAXIMUS worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth $6,202,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $71.75 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

