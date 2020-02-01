Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 30,000 Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. AquaVenture comprises 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 1.07% of AquaVenture worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAAS. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AquaVenture during the third quarter valued at $8,490,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in AquaVenture by 56.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AquaVenture by 140.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,578 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AquaVenture during the third quarter valued at $3,051,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AquaVenture by 356.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 129,729 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE WAAS opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.98 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

