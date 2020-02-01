Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 6,328 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,612.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157,772 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,195,116 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB opened at $240.33 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $270.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

