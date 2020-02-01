Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Cavco Industries accounts for about 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.51% of Cavco Industries worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 69.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 187,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,036,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,972,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 13.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $224.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.56. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

