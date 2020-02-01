Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Stock Holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Boingo Wireless makes up approximately 1.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 1.59% of Boingo Wireless worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth about $4,986,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $2,946,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 253,761 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 34.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 932,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 237,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WIFI shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Boingo Wireless Inc has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $546.71 million, a PE ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

