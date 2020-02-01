Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 10,000 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.43% of Trupanion worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Trupanion by 21.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Trupanion by 178.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its position in Trupanion by 208.0% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,360 shares in the company, valued at $82,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $125,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,446,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,217,558.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,004,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

