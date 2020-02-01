Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 18,114 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,114 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.10% of Ashland Global worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,708,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

