Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 40,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises approximately 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.17% of MasTec worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

