Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 5,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $323.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.82 and a 12 month high of $324.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

