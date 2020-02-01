Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 50,000 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. TPI Composites makes up about 1.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 1.05% of TPI Composites worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 18.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after acquiring an additional 748,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,049,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 117.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 355,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $730.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.62.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

