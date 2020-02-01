Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Allegion comprises about 2.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.12% of Allegion worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,669 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 633,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 155,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 436,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,274,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $85.22 and a 12-month high of $131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.49.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

