Happycoin 1-Day Volume Hits $2,782.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.01243808 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003949 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000827 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

