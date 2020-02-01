Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,811.14 ($23.82).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,725 ($22.69) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,895.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,900.10. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

