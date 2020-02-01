Harmony Hits Market Cap of $18.87 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Harmony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $18.87 million and $8.85 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.48 or 0.05874323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010750 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,640,860,126 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

