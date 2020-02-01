HarmonyCoin Market Cap Reaches $101.00 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. HarmonyCoin has a total market cap of $101.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity.

Buying and Selling HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HarmonyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

