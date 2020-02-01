Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 10,067 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Progressive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,015,000 after buying an additional 308,210 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after buying an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,078,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,528,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,700,000 after buying an additional 145,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $80.69. 6,489,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.