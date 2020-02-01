Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,585,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.22. 2,457,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,333. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $104.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

