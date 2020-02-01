Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $283.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

